Delta flight returns to Boston after smoky odor reported in cabin

BOSTON — A Delta Air Lines flight bound for New Orleans was forced to return to Boston Logan International Airport on Sunday morning after passengers and crew reported a smoky odor in the cabin.

Delta Flight 1398 took off at approximately 8:48 a.m. ET, but shortly after departure, the aircraft declared an emergency to receive priority handling from air traffic control. The plane, carrying more than 90 passengers, including three flight attendants and two pilots landed safely without incident.

No injuries were reported, and officials have yet to determine the source of the odor.

This marks the latest in a series of mid-air scares involving the Atlanta-based airline. Just last week, another Delta flight en route to Puerto Rico reported a similar smoky odor, while a separate flight from Charlotte to Atlanta was forced to turn around due to an apparent hydraulic issue.

Delta has not yet released further details about the Boston incident but stated that passenger safety remains its top priority.