Coca-Cola recalls 10,000 cans over possible plastic contamination

FILE PHOTO: Ten thousand cans of Coke are being recalled due to potential foreign matter contamination.

Approximately 10,000 cans of Coca-Cola are being recalled due to concerns over potential plastic contamination, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The recall, initiated by Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling, LLC in Milwaukee, affects 12-packs of Coca-Cola Original Taste in 12 oz. cans. While the issue currently only impacts distribution channels in Wisconsin and Illinois, the FDA has classified the recall as Class II, indicating a remote risk of serious adverse health effects.

The affected cans carry the individual UPC number 0 49000-00634 6, while the 12-pack cartons are labeled with UPC 0 49000-02890 4.

Atlanta based Coca-Cola Company has referred all inquiries to the Wisconsin based bottler responsible for the recall.

The FDA emphasized that the likelihood of significant health consequences is low, but the recall is being taken as a precautionary measure to ensure consumer safety.

Consumers in the affected areas are advised to check UPC codes and discontinue use of any recalled products.