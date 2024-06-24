‘Cobra Kai’ home listed for sale in Marietta for $2.9 million

Cobra Kai home If you’re an avid watcher of the Netflix and YouTube show, ‘Cobra Kai’, you now have the opportunity to buy the home where much of the successful show was filmed.

MARIETTA, Ga. — If you’re an avid watcher of the Netflix and YouTube show, ‘Cobra Kai’, you now have the opportunity to buy the home where much of the successful show was filmed.

The property built and located in NE Marietta in 1968 boasts a sparkling pool, a host of other amenities, along with the history of a home that has seen it all when it comes to one of the most popular movie franchises of all time.

Cobra Kai is a spin off from The Karate Kid franchise 34 years removed after the last movie’s release. Now a piece of cinematic history can be yours for a whopping $2.9 million.

If you have an affinity for cooking, this home has a gourmet kitchen, complete with top-of-the-line appliances, custom cabinetry, and sleek countertops to provide the aesthetics needed to whip up a good meal.

Need somewhere to entertain guests?

An outside entertaining space, complete with “lush landscaping and panoramic views create an atmosphere of serenity.”

Hollywood history can be yours, if you’re interested.