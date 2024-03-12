Cobb County homeowners can now get a 15% discount on flood insurance. Here’s why.

Roads look more like ponds in Cobb County (WSB-TV)

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Starting April 1, Cobb County homeowners can save a chunk on the premiums for their flood insurance.

According to county officials, the discount is thanks to an improvement in the overall county rating by the National Flood Insurance Program.

As a result, homeowners with flood insurance can save 15% on their premiums going forward.

The National Flood Insurance Program is a federal insurance program started in 1968. It later came under the management of the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Cobb officials said county residents have benefited from the Cobb County Water System’s participation in the NFIP Community Rating System program for more than 30 years, and have had a 10% flood insurance discount since 1997.

Following recent Water System floodplain management activities, Cobb’s rating improved, according to the county, increasing the discount residents may receive.

“We are excited to announce this recognition and share an example of stormwater services currently funded by our customers’ water and sewer fees,” Judy Jones, Director of Cobb County Water System (CCWS) said in a statement. “Cobb County is committed to providing quality stormwater management services and is pleased that our efforts to manage stormwater and protect and educate residents have resulted in a tangible benefit for so many local families.”

The CRS program is a voluntary opportunity that the county said credits communities for using extra flood plain management activities to earn premium reductions for homeowners living there.

The Cobb County Water System’s purchase of land susceptible to flooding, widening of stream buffers, creation of dam breach zones mapped below Category I dams and increased public education on flooding through social media had helped them earn the increased discount.

“The CRS assessment concluded Cobb could be eligible for a further upgrade in the coming years. The Water System’s Stormwater Management team is actively working to achieve this goal and hopes to bring additional savings to the community,” county officials said.

For a look at Cobb County’s flood maps, you can review them online.