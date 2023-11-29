Cobb commissioners approve $1.6M in funding for Braves to host 2025 MLB All-Star Game

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Cobb County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to approve nearly $1.6 million in funding for the 2025 All-Star Game at Truist Park.

Major League Baseball awarded the Atlanta Braves the 2025 All-Star Game after the league moved the 2021 All-Star Game over Georgia’s voting laws.

“We are in a very fortunate position to have another bite of the apple of having the All-Star Game here in Cobb County,” Chairwoman Lisa Cupid said. “I am pleased we are geared up and ready to host this event once again and appreciate the preparation that has already started to take place with many of our staff members and members of the community.”

The $1.6 million approved Tuesday is less than the nearly $2 million commissioners originally approved for the 2021 All-Star Game.

The funds would go toward overtime for police, sheriff’s office, fire and emergency personnel and employees with the Cobb Department of Transportation. The parks department would also get money to clean up any graffiti or garbage issues around the stadium.

Other funds will be dedicated to transportation needs for CobbLinc buses and Cobb County International Airport-McCollum Field and additional equipment and signage for Cobb DOT.

Leaders are expecting an “enormous sociological and economic impact” for the county. The agenda item cites other host cities benefiting from an economic impact between $37 million up to $190 million.

“Our surrounding hotels/motels, restaurants and event venues will benefit significantly from the All-Star Game. We anticipate a robust return on this requested investment,” director of public safety Mike Register said.

The All-Star Game festivities will take place in July 2025 over the course of two days with the Home Run Derby one night followed by the game the next night.

©2023 Cox Media Group