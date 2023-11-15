Closing time for popular Midtown Atlanta bar

Henry's Midtown Atlanta

ATLANTA — A popular midtown Atlanta bar known for being LGBTQ+ friendly is shutting down later this month.

Henry’s Midtown Tavern, located near the intersection of 10th St. and Juniper will close its doors on Nov. 30, according to a Facebook post from its owner Maureen Kalmanson.

Kalmanson said the bar’s lease was expiring and she was not able to come to an agreement with the landlord to remain open.

“I feel tremendous love and gratitude for the support, friendship, and good times we have shared over these last 10-plus years.,..” Kalamanson wrote. “I am proud of how Henry’s provided a safe and fun place for the LGBT+ community over the years and I will miss connecting with you...”

Aside from drinks, Henry’s also offers various food options for brunch, lunch and dinner.

Kalamanson said she hoped people would continue to go to Henry’s sister restaurant, Campagnolo, which will continue to operate.

