City of Milton’s “Safety in Action” aims to make streets safer for all

MILTON, GA — The city of Milton is moving forward with transportation improvement plans. Calling it “Safety in Action” and using $1M in federal funding, the city of Milton wants to make its streets safer for all citizens, drivers, bikers, and pedestrians alike.

The first part of the three-part plan has the city assessing whether there are physical obstacles that limit individuals with disabilities from accessing city-owned facilities.

Part two will examine how to reduce crashes at the city’s roundabouts.

The last goal is to check road safety on Freemanville and Hopewell roads, to see if warnings about curves are needed.

The city hopes the plan will improve the smoothness of transportation in the nine-year-old city and asks the public to participate in its development through outreach events and meetings.