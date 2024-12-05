City of Brookhaven to lower speed limit in District 2

Four streets in District 2 in Brookhaven are about to have lower speed limits.

Brookhaven Mayor John Park tells WSB that lowering the speed limit in these residential corridors is in response to residents’ concerns and public outcry. The city council voted unanimously on the changes, which now have to be approved by the Georgia Department of Transportation.

The speed limit on Ashford-Dunwoody and Johnson Ferry roads will drop to 35 miles per hour, while Harts Mill Road’s new limit will be 30 miles per hour and Dresden Drive will have the lowest speed limit at 25 miles per hour.

GDOT still needs to certify the changes, but once that’s done, the new speed limits could be implemented sometime early next year.