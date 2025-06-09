City of Atlanta’s annual summer food program kick’s off Monday

ATLANTA, GA — The city of Atlanta’s annual summer food program kicks off Monday offering free meals for children up to 18 years old.

Jamal Mitchell with the Department of Parks and Recreation says the mobile feeding program on wheels is back for kids who can’t get to those locations.

3,000 free meals a day, that is the goal for the program, according to Mitchell, as they serve breakfast and lunch to kids who typically get the nourishment at school.

Serving five days a week, Monday through Friday, there are set times for each location.

The website of the Department of Early Care and Learning lists all locations, but it is one meal per person.

“Each person does have to consume the meal onsite. That’s just the way we make sure that the meal goes directly to the child and not anyone else.” Mitchell says.

Meals will continue weekdays until July 25th.