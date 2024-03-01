Chick-fil-A recalls Polynesian sauce over allergen concerns

Polynesian dipping sauce

ATLANTA — Listen up Chick-fil-A lovers...if you’re a fan of this popular dipping sauce, you might want to check out the company’s new message.

Chick-fil-A announced a recall of its Polynesian sauce.

The popular chicken food chain posted the message on its website this week, instructing customers to ‘discard previously ordered Polynesian sauce.’

CFA said the sauce may contain a different sauce that includes wheat and soy allergens.

The CFA message said to throw away any Polynesian dipping sauce you may have taken home between Feb. 14- 27, 2024.

If you have any questions, call Chick-fil-A CARES at (866)-232-2040.

©2024 Cox Media Group

