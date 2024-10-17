Chick-fil-A to open first location in Asia next year

SINGAPORE — Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A will open its first location in Asia next year.

Chick-fil-A announced Thursday that it will open a Singapore restaurant in late 2025, marking its first in Asia.

Back in June, Chick-fil-A hosted a pop-up event introducing locals to the brand as well as the iconic chicken sandwich.

“The profound love that Singaporeans have for food as well as the city’s strategic position as a gateway to the Asian market make it the ideal choice for Chick-fil-A’s first permanent restaurant in the region,” said Anita Costello, Chief International Officer at Chick-fil-A, Inc. “We are grateful for the overwhelming support and positive response from Singaporeans so far and we look forward to serving them in 2025.”

The company plans to invest $75 million in Singapore over the next decade.

The company has previously said it would also like to expand to Europe by 2030.

Chick-fil-A has over 3,000 restaurants across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.