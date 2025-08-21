Chamblee Police Department building real time crime center

CHAMBLEE, GA — A police department in metro Atlanta is preparing to build its new, high-tech real time crime center.

The Chamblee Police Department will receive a Community Public Safety Grant of nearly $1.4 million, in addition to a half a million dollar investment from the city of Chamblee.

“The technology is a TV wall existing of 12, 55-inch TVs, a command center, four dispatch consoles that can be manned by up to a dispatch/operators,” Chamblee Police Chief Michael Dieppa said.

Chief Dieppa adds there will be two parts to the crime center, including an area where operators will work and a conference room.

“The RTCC will serve as a centralized area for law enforcement to use state-of-the-art technology to provide real-time support to officers in the field,” said the Chamblee Police Department. “These centers monitor live feeds from cameras, analyze data, and disseminate information to assist with investigations, improve officer safety, and enhance proactive crime prevention.”

Construction is expected to be completed later this year and the center is expected to open around Thanksgiving.