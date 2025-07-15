Cal Raleigh makes history as first catcher to win Home Run Derby at Truist Park

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 14: Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners competes in the final round of the Home Run Derby at Truist Park on July 14, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

COBB COUNTY, GA — Cal Raleigh made history Monday night, becoming the first catcher to ever win Major League Baseball’s Home Run Derby.

The Seattle Mariners slugger and North Carolina native launched a total of 54 home runs during the event at Truist Park, securing the crown as part of the All-Star Week festivities.

Raleigh, who currently leads the majors with 38 home runs this season, delivered a powerful performance that electrified the crowd and cemented his place in Derby history.

Braves first baseman Matt Olson, representing the hometown team, hit 15 home runs but was eliminated in the first round. Despite the early exit, Olson said the experience was unforgettable.

“Heard the chop going and every ball went out, they were going crazy, so it was something I’ll never forget,” Olson said. “The reaction of the intros and then the support during the round was awesome.”

Olson is set to come off the bench in tonight’s All-Star Game, while teammate Ronald Acuña Jr. will start in left field for the National League.

WSB’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story