Bulldogs get No. 2 seed in College Football playoff

The Georgia Bulldogs are the No. 2 seed in the 2024 College Footbal Playoff and have earned a bye in the first round.

The Bulldogs will take on either No. 7 Notre Dame or Indiana, the 10 seed.

Arizona State and Boise State were awarded byes as well as well as Oregon, who was the lone unbeaten team in college football.

The Bulldogs beat Texas on Saturday despite losing starting quarterback Carson Beck.

Beck was hurt on the final play of the first half forcing Georgia to use backup Gunner Stockton.

However, after Stockton was mandated to sit out one play after getting his helmet knocked off at the Longhorns’ 4-yard line, Beck was forced into the game with the use of just one arm.

Beck’s handoff to Trevor Etienne was the final play of the game after Etienne found the end zone on a run up the middle to give th Dawgs a 22-19 SEC Championship win.







