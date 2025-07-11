Budweiser Clydesdale horses make appearance for MLB All-Star Game festivities

They are as iconic as the brand of beer they are associated with – the Budweiser Clydesdales. The group of horses are returning to the Peach State to help the Savannah celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. (PHOTO: Anheuser-Busch)

COBB COUNTY, GA — The Budweiser Clydesdale horses will be in Cobb County as part of MLB All-Star Game festivities.

The hitch, or 8-horse team, will make special beer deliveries to local bars Friday afternoon in downtown Smyrna.

Fans attending the All-Star Village at the Cobb Galleria Centre from Saturday through Tuesday can stop by the Budweiser Zone just outside the convention center to meet the iconic Budweiser Clydesdales at their stables.

In a news release from Anheuser-Busch, the tradition of the Clydesdale horses “continue to be an enduring symbol of the brewer’s heritage, tradition and commitment to quality, making hundreds of appearances across the country each year.”

The hitch are cared for by various handlers, groomers, and nutritionists. Each hitch horse can eat as much as 20-25 quarts of whole grains, minerals, and vitamins.

They also can eat 50-60 pounds of hay and up to 30 gallons of water on a warm day.

Although the names of the specific horses appearing in Smyrna are unknown, in general, the Budweiser Clydesdales are given short names, such as Duke, Mark and Bud.