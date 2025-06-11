Brookhaven to reduce speed limit on four busy roads

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — One metro Atlanta city is set to have a reduced speed limit on four busy roads.

Motorists will see new changes to speed limits on four streets in District 2 in Brookhaven, including Dresden Drive, Johnson Ferry Road, Ashford-Dunwoody Road and Harts Mill Road.

The speed limit on Ashford-Dunwoody and Johnson Ferry roads will drop to 35 miles per hour, while Harts Mill Road’s new limit will be 30 miles per hour and Dresden Drive will have the lowest speed limit at 25 miles per hour.

“The Dresden Drive Corridor in District 2 is a very tight and dense live-work-play community, and cars and pedestrians are very close together. I’m glad we could address the residents’ concerns for a little slower and safer route through this area,” said District 2 Councilwoman Jennifer Owens.

Brookhaven city officials additional signage, and flashers have been installed on Caldwell Road near Ashford Park Elementary School.

The changes in speed limits are in response to residents’ concerns and public outcry.

The proposal to lower speed limits on four busy roads was approved in December of 2024 and official approval for the change was received in June 2025 from the Georgia Department of Public Safety.

Lighted message signs have been placed on Dresden Drive and is expected to remain in place for another week reminding commuters that the speed limit has changed.

Officials add that Brookhaven police will issue warnings instead of citations for the first 30 days following the change.