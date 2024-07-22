Braves to unveil 2025 All-Star Game logo with parade, ceremony

Championship Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v Atlanta Braves - Game Two ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 17: Former Atlanta Braves player Dale Murphy throws out the ceremonial first pitch before the Braves play the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game Two of the National League Championship Series at Truist Park on October 17, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Atlanta Braves are counting down the days to hosting the 2025 All-Star Game on July 15, 2025.

The organization will officially kick off the year-long festivities on Monday with the unveiling of the ASG logo and a parade featuring some of your favorite Braves All-Stars.

The parade will begin at 6:15 p.m. in the Battery Atlanta an hour before the Braves’ first pitch against the Cincinnati Reds. Fans who haven’t entered the stadium yet can watch the parade down Battery Ave.

Fans will get a chance to see former players Terry Pendleton, John Smoltz, Andruw Jones, Ryan Klesko, Dale Murphy and other All-Star Ambassadors.

Inside Truist Park, there will be a special pregame ceremony featuring the All-Stars, parachute jumpers and the logo unveiling.

Braves Hall of Famer Chipper Jones, who participated in the last All-Star Game held at Turner Field in 2000, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

After the ceremony, fans will get their first chance to purchase merchandise featuring the official 2025 All-Star Game logo. They will also get to pick up a 2025 All-Star Game poster on their way home.

Tickets won’t go on sale until sometime next year. But to close out Monday’s kickoff, any fan who purchased a 50/50 Raffle ticket before 9:30 p.m. will be entered to win a pair of tickets to the game.



