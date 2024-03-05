Braves say Ronald Acuna Jr. will be ready for Opening Day

NORTH PORT, Fla. – The Braves on Monday received great news: Ronald Acuña Jr. didn’t suffer a worse injury than initially thought, according to team reports.

Acuña on Monday saw Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles, who confirmed the original diagnosis of irritation in the right meniscus, the Braves said. Acuña is expected to be ready for Opening Day.

The Braves said Acuña will gradually increase baseball activities. The Braves didn’t provide any timeline for how long Acuña might be shut down before resuming baseball activities or for when he’s expected to play in spring games again.

The Braves’ medical staff feels he’ll be ready for the club’s March 28 opener in Philadelphia.

Acuña flew out to Los Angeles for further evaluation from ElAttrache, the doctor who performed surgery on his torn right ACL in 2021. Acuña’s MRI, done Friday, showed irritation in his right meniscus, but the Braves wanted to have ElAttrache confirm everything, just to be safe.

In a Feb. 29 spring training game, Acuña hurt his knee in a rundown between second base and third base in the third inning. But he remained in the game through the end of the fifth, which was a good sign.

On Friday, Acuña told the Braves he could play, but they scratched him from the lineup as a precaution. When he walked into the clubhouse on Saturday morning, he did so without a limp.

In 2023, Acuña put together MLB’s first 40-70 season on the way to winning the National League Most Valuable Player Award.

