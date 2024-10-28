BOOM! goes the Cobb County police department - with babies

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — If being cute was a crime, the newest additions at the Cobb County Police Department would now be under arrest.

The Cobb County Police Department shared photos of the aww-dorable babies on the department’s Facebook page. Some of the parents dressed the newborns in costumes in the spirit of Halloween.

The department experienced what they’re calling a “Baby Boom”, with 30 of its officers welcoming new additions to their families so far this year.

Officials said some officers met their significant others within the department, building their careers and families together.

“The Cobb County Police Department is honored to share this joyous time and celebrates the officers who work tirelessly to protect and serve. Congratulations to all the new parents!”



