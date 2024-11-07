Beltline announces land purchase, groundbreaking for part of Northwest Trail

Atlanta Beltline Northside Trail 2 Arguably the most picturesque park of the Atlanta Beltline, the Northside Trail moves along Tanyard Creek through part of Buckhead. (Scott Flynn)

ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and Atlanta Beltline President and CEO Clyde Higgs are set to speak at a groundbreaking ceremony on the Northwest Trail portion of the Beltline Thursday morning.

According to a release from the mayor’s office, the two Atlanta leaders will be discussing a land purchase needed to finish building the Northwest Trail Segment 2, part of the 22-mile loop that makes up the Beltline.

Additionally, Dickens and Higgs will be conducting the groundbreaking for Northwest Trail Segment 1.

City officials said this is the first official expansion of the Beltline that will go into a portion of Buckhead.