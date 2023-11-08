Beloved Braves third base coach hired as skipper of the Los Angeles Angels

ATLANTA — The Los Angeles Angels have named Atlanta Braves third base coach, Ron Washington as the next skipper of their ballclub, the team announced on social media.

Sam Blum, Angels beat writer for The Athletic, first confirmed the Angels interview of Washington on Tuesday evening.

The team made it official on Wednesday afternoon.

Washington, 71, has been a steadying force and presence in the Braves locker room for the last seven years as their third base coach, where he helped lead the team to win the World Series in 2021.

Before his stint in Atlanta, Washington was the manager of the Texas Rangers, where he served seven years at the helm, amassing a 664-611 record, leading the group to back-to-back American League pennants in 2010 and 2011.

Washington will be given a 2-year deal, although the terms of the agreement are unknown at this point, according to Blum. He replaces Phil Nevin, who spent the last two seasons as the manager of the Angels, with a below .500 record (119-149).

While his time is Atlanta has come to an end, Washington will be famously remembered for the impact he leaves behind.

