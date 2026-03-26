Barricades set up, parking closures announced in downtown Atlanta ahead of World Cup

Barricades back up at Fulton courthouse

ATLANTA — Barricades are set to be put up in Atlanta on Thursday evening ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office says barricades will be placed on downtown Atlanta streets surrounding the Fulton County courthouse.

Installation of the barricades may lead to temporary road restrictions, according to officials.

Eight matches are scheduled to take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium during the World Cup.

Beginning on Friday, parking on both sides of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Pryor Street, and Shirley Franklin Boulevard will be prohibited until the World Cup concludes.

In December, FIFA unveiled the 2026 World Cup match schedule.

Here is the schedule:

Group Stage

June 15: Group H, Spain v. Cape Verde, 12 p.m. kickoff

June 18: Group A, South Africa v. DEN/MKD/CZE/IRL, 12 p.m. kickoff

June 21: June 21: Group H, Spain v. Saudi Arabia, 12 p.m. kickoff

June 24: Group C, Morocco v. Haiti, 6 p.m. kickoff

June 27: Group K, Uzbekistan v. COD/JAM/NCL, 7:30 p.m. kickoff

Round of 32

July 1: TBD, 12 p.m. kickoff

Round of 16

July 7: TBD

Semifinal

July 15: TBD, 3 p.m. kickoff

For more information, visit the FIFA website.