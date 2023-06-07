Baby on board! Birth slows traffic on I-285 in Dunwoody

A birth caused a traffic jam in Dunwoody on Tuesday

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Atlanta traffic can be unpredictable at times. From traffic jams to construction and crazy drivers, but what happened on Tuesday morning doesn’t happen too often.

A traffic jam on I-285 before Ashford Dunwoody Road was caused by the birth of a baby on the side of the road, according to Dunwoody police.

The right lane of the interstate was blocked for the expecting mother to give birth.

Dunwoody police said once they arrived the baby girl had already been born. They stood by with the mom and baby girl until medical officers arrived and took over her care.

No word yet on the the newborn’s name.

