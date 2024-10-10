Piedmont Park gearing up for Atlanta’s Annual Pride Festival this weekend

Atlanta Pride (WSBTV.com News Staff)

Piedmont Park is looking a little different this week as setup is well underway for Atlanta’s Annual Pride Festival happening this weekend.

On Wednesday, organizers moved in the equipment, infrastructure, and stages into the park. More than 200 vendors will begin to set up on Friday.

Executive Director Chris McCain tells WSB’s Jonathan O’Brien that they are gearing up for a busy weekend.

“The Atlanta Pride Festival is the largest LGBTQ+ Pride festival in the southeast. We are really excited to welcome more than 350,000 people to Piedmont Park.”

The event will feature musical performances and wraps up on Sunday with a parade down Peachtree street.

