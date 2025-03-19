Atlanta’s allergy season kicks off as pollen counts rise

ATLANTA — In less than 24 hours, spring will officially be here, and with it comes something many Atlanta residents dread—pollen season. But while itchy eyes and runny noses are already making an appearance, there’s some good news: Atlanta isn’t among the worst cities for seasonal allergies.

According to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, Atlanta ranks 40th on the list of U.S. cities with the worst seasonal allergies. That means while pollen counts are rising, it’s nothing compared to Wichita, Kansas, which claims the title of Allergy Capital of the Country, followed by New Orleans and Oklahoma City.

This week, Atlanta’s pollen count hit 1,345, the first time this year it has reached quadruple digits. While that number is high, it still falls just short of the “extremely high” threshold of 1,500 or more. Experts say the worst is yet to come, as peak tree pollen season typically occurs between March and April.

Allergy specialists recommend limiting exposure to allergens and taking medication early before symptoms become overwhelming. Tree pollen season in metro Atlanta usually lasts from late February through June, so residents should prepare for a few more months of sniffles and sneezes.