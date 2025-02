ATLANTA, GA — The Atlanta United has nearly sold out Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the team’s season opener.

They will take on Montreal at 7:30 p.m. tomorrow.

The stadium only has a few tickets remaining as of now. Officials say they do expect to sell out the more than 60,000 tickets available.

The city says to take the MARTA to avoid parking hassles. Atlanta police say to prepare for heavy traffic in and around the stadium.