Atlanta rap icon Ludacris to perform before UGA-Georgia Tech football game

ATLANTA — Ludacris is going to perform before the Georgia Tech vs. Georgia football game later this month.

The concert will be free for all of those with a ticket to the in-state rivalry dubbed “Clean, Old Fashioned Hate,” on Nov. 25 at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

Ludacris’ performance will be held at a stage on North Avenue in front of Tech Tower Lane. At the end of Ludacris’ performance, the Georgia Tech band will perform.

Ludacris, whose real name is Chris Bridges, grew up in metro Atlanta.

As a recording artist, Ludacris has sold more than 24 million albums worldwide.

UGA has won five straight games against Georgia Tech, and will be in Atlanta the following week as well to play in the SEC Championship against Alabama.

Georgia Tech has had multiple ranked victories over ranked opponents this year in Brent Key’s first full season as head coach.

To learn more about the performance and other pre-game activities, click here.





