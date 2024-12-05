Atlanta police, national neighborhood watch offer holiday shopping, theft prevention tips

ATLANTA — As the Christmas holiday shopping season ramps up, Atlanta police, national neighborhood watch and cybersecurity officials issued tips and precautions that Georgians can take during the holiday season.

According to the Public Affairs Unit of the Atlanta Police Department, there are many thieves and scammers who may try to take advantage of residents ordering packages during the holiday season.

Officer A. Fix says to avoid potential package thefts, consider buying a porch lockbox. There are many companies that have lockboxes specifically designed for receiving packages. It is also important to do your research.

“When you order an item online, you’ll give instructions for the delivery driver to open your porch lockbox. Some porch lockboxes have a slot for delivery drivers to drop small items, however, they do require a key to open. Others may require a code that you can provide to delivery drivers.

Getting packages delivered to Amazon Lockers is also a helpful tip.

While you can’t always control when a package will be delivered or whether you’ll be home to retrieve it, there are options to change the delivery location to ensure the safety of your package.

“Amazon offers a delivery option called Amazon Locker. The company has lockers at various locations,” Fix said. “Rather than having a package delivered to your front door, you can choose to have it delivered to a nearby locker. You’ll receive a notification when your package is delivered, just as you normally would. When you get to the locker, use the code that Amazon sends you, which will trigger the opening of the locker.”

To thwart thefts, Fix says you can request another delivery location or ask the delivery driver to drop off packages in a less visible spot by the house.

If you’re unable to be home during an expected delivery, you can ask a relative, friend or neighbor to keep an eye out for the delivery to your doorstep that day.

Installing a video doorbell can also help prevent potential thefts. “When someone rings the doorbell, you can see a live video feed and hear what your visitor is saying. The camera also allows for two-way audio, meaning you can talk to whomever is on your porch. Having a doorbell security camera can benefit you in a few ways,” Fix said.

Burglars and thieves tend to be discouraged by security alarms, Fix says.

“Someone thinking of stealing your package might see the security camera and think again. In addition to deterrence, many of these video doorbells come with motion sensors and a notification system, which sends an alert when someone is on your front porch and even allows you to initiate a two-way talk.”

Fix said that you can provide helpful instructions to delivery drivers, such as tucking the box behind a particular post or plant, or, in a place that is hidden away from porch pirates. It is also key to make it obvious to everyone that you have a functioning home security system.

“Your home may be less likely to be the subject of a theft if it’s clear that you have a home security system of some kind,” he said. “Obvious signs such as security cameras on the exterior of your home and or signs to place on the front yard can be a deterrent to protentional porch pirates.”

Fix also says it is important to track your packages.

“The simplest way to avoid porch pirates is to use this tracking information to quickly retrieve your package once it’s been delivered,” he said.

Director of Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Jen Easterly says consumers should also be aware of potential online shopping scams.

“Think before you click,” Easterly said. “You’re going to get a ton of emails with click share for this deal or don’t miss out on this deal. Scammers are trying to get you to download links or go to websites so they can steal your data and go into your accounts.”

According to the FBI, more than 12,000 people say they were victims of holiday shopping scams in 2022 which resulted in more than $73 million in losses for consumers.

Shopping Tips:

Carry your purse close to your body and stow your wallet inside a zippered pocket.

Keep your car key handy and lock your doors as soon as you get inside your vehicle. DO NOT keep a spare key fob or keys in your vehicle.

Park close to your destination, in a well-lit area and lock packages in the trunk of your car, out of sight.

Pay by credit card, rather than check/debit card, to reduce the risk of funds being taken from your bank account. Keep all receipts and compare them to your monthly statements. Avoid being overcharged; review your receipt if you pay by debit, to ensure that the transaction is correct.

Shop online with known businesses. Avoid shopping online through pop-up ads as they may be phishing scams or contain malware.

Stay vigilant this holiday season. Be aware of your surroundings: If You See Something, Say Something.

According to the National Neighborhood Watch, “a Security.org survey noted that 49 millions Americans (nearly 19%) have had at least one package stolen in the past twelve months.”

The National Neighborhood Watch offered helpful tips on what to do if you’re the victim of a porch pirate.

What to do if you’ve become a victim of a porch pirate:

Check with your delivery company to make sure your package was actually delivered.

Know exactly what’s in the missing box.

If you see the thief, pay attention to what his or her vehicle looks like and its license plate number. Second to that, get the thief’s physical description – gender, approximate height and weight and what they’re wearing – so you can tell an officer.

Call 911 and ask for an officer to come to your home.

If you have a security camera on your home, get a copy of the video to police. Ask your neighbors if their cameras captured the thief in action.

Where to Report Stolen Packages