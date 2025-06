Atlanta officials want parents to know about city programs to keep their kids busy this summer

ATLANTA, GA — Now that school’s out for the summer, the Atlanta mayor says he wants parents to know about all of the activities available to the city’s young people.

From summer internship and employment opportunities to lost-cost camps, Mayor Andre Dickens says the city has a host of options for parents looking to keep their kids occupied this summer.

He says many of the city’s programs start next week and there’s still time to get your kids signed up.