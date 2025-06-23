Atlanta nonprofit opens cooling center as temperatures climb

ATLANTA — With a heat wave expected in Atlanta this week, a local nonprofit is stepping in to help vulnerable residents stay safe.

Frontline Response has opened a temporary cooling center on Gresham Road, offering a refuge for those in need or without access to air conditioning. The center will remain open daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. through next Sunday.

Visitors will be provided with meals, cold drinks, and a place to rest during the hottest parts of the day. In addition to offering immediate relief, the organization says it will also work to connect individuals with long-term shelter options.

