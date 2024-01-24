Atlanta named one of the world’s top emerging art capitols

ATLANTA — What does Atlanta have in common with cities in France, Egypt and Spain? They are all becoming emerging centers for the art world.

According to Artsy, which claims to be the world’s largest online art marketplace, Atlanta has been listed as the No. 2 “emerging art capital to watch in 2024.”

“From museum openings to thriving gallery scenes, new art fairs and bustling collector ecosystems, we list five cities off the art world’s well-beaten track that promise exciting creative encounters,” Artsy experts write.

While the website says Atlanta is one of the fastest-growing cities in the United States, Artsy says the city’s art scene is also expanding exponentially.

“While the city is home to a vibrant street art community, many grassroots initiatives (particularly artist residencies and studios), and the prestigious High Museum of Art, the Atlanta art scene has long felt underrecognized,” Artsy staffers report.

Busan, South Korea took the No. 1 spot. Other cities included in Artsy’s list were Marseille, France, Cairo, Egypt, and Ibiza, Spain.

