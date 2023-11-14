Atlanta music icon Andre 3000 to release first album in 17 years this week

ATLANTA — The wait is finally over. After 17 years, Atlanta music icon André 3000 is dropping an album later this week, according to National Public Radio.

André Benjamin is considered a pioneer in rap and music, thanks to his group, OutKast’s unique, genre-bending music.

The album, New Blue Sun, is set to be released this Friday, but won’t be anything like his previous work. Instead of a rap album, Benjamin told NPR this album would be all flute.

NPR described the album as “a stunning 87-minute mind-bender, minimalist and experimental, tribal and transcendent.”

Alongside fellow Atlanta-based rapper Big Boi, Benjamin crafted a unique sound that influenced so many modern artists.

Earlier this year, OutKast made history, officially having the best-selling rap album of all time.

Benjamin has remained largely out of the public eye, being spotted out and about every once in a while, including surprising passengers at the Atlanta airport.

