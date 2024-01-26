Atlanta moves up on list of worst cities for bed bugs, study shows

ATLANTA — They’re creepy and crawly and use sleeping humans as a buffet. We’re talking about bed bugs.

They cling to items like luggage, purses, and other things, that make moving from place to place easy to do.

“Bed bugs are extremely resilient, making them difficult to control. As travel plans ramp up, it’s important that Americans know how to protect themselves through pest identification and proper control,” said Ben Hottel, an entomologist with Atlanta-based Orkin. “While bed bugs are visible to the naked eye, they are excellent at hiding. Involving a trained professional at the sight of a bed bug introduction is recommended.”

Atlanta’s bed bug issues seemingly got a little worse this year, moving the city up three slots to No. 13. Lexington, Kentucky came in last on the list, with the least worries about bed bugs.

Orkin says because the bugs travel so easily, you need to make sure you examine everything that you are bringing into your home that might be second-hand.

“Second-hand items such as clothing and furniture are also common bed bug hiding places, allowing pests an opportunity to hitch a ride home with new consumers,” Hottel explained. “Examining any new items before they enter your home will help to catch a bed bug infestation sooner, rather than later.”

