Atlanta leaders continue preparations ahead of World Cup matches

ATLANTA — With just over four months until the first World Cup match, Atlanta city leaders say they’re ready.
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport General Manager Ricky Smith says the airport is used to being in the spotlight.
Atlanta hosts eight matches beginning on June 23.
Local leaders believe the ripple effects of the matches will extend far beyond the tournament itself, from tourism and hospitality to long-term economic development.
Here is the schedule:
Group Stage
- June 15: Group H, Spain v. Cape Verde, 12 p.m. kickoff
- June 18: Group A, South Africa v. DEN/MKD/CZE/IRL, 12 p.m. kickoff
- June 21: June 21: Group H, Spain v. Saudi Arabia, 12 p.m. kickoff
- June 24: Group C, Morocco v. Haiti, 6 p.m. kickoff
- June 27: Group K, Uzbekistan v. COD/JAM/NCL, 7:30 p.m. kickoff
Round of 32
- July 1: TBD, 12 p.m. kickoff
Round of 16
- July 7: TBD
Semifinal
- July 15: TBD, 3 p.m. kickoff