Atlanta leaders continue preparations ahead of World Cup matches

ATLANTA — With just over four months until the first World Cup match, Atlanta city leaders say they’re ready.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport General Manager Ricky Smith says the airport is used to being in the spotlight.

Atlanta hosts eight matches beginning on June 23.

Local leaders believe the ripple effects of the matches will extend far beyond the tournament itself, from tourism and hospitality to long-term economic development.

Here is the schedule:

Group Stage

June 15: Group H, Spain v. Cape Verde, 12 p.m. kickoff

June 18: Group A, South Africa v. DEN/MKD/CZE/IRL, 12 p.m. kickoff

June 21: June 21: Group H, Spain v. Saudi Arabia, 12 p.m. kickoff

June 24: Group C, Morocco v. Haiti, 6 p.m. kickoff

June 27: Group K, Uzbekistan v. COD/JAM/NCL, 7:30 p.m. kickoff

Round of 32

July 1: TBD, 12 p.m. kickoff

Round of 16

July 7: TBD

Semifinal