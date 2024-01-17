Atlanta Falcons interview Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh for head coach opening

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons interviewed University of Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh for its vacant head coaching position, the team announced on Tuesday.

Harbaugh, a former NFL quarterback, is coming off a 2023 National Championship with the Wolverines earlier this month.

Before becoming Michigan’s head coach in 2015, Harbaugh had success at each of his previous stops, including from 2011 to 2014 as head coach of the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers went 44-19-1 over four seasons with Harbaugh as the head coach, winning two NFC West titles and losing in Super Bowl XLVII.

Harbaugh also had a lengthy career in the NFL, playing from 1987 to 2000. His brother John is the head coach of the Baltimore Ravens.

Harbaugh is one of seven candidates the team has interviewed for the job thus far. Among those candidates include longtime New England Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick.

The Falcons fired former Head Coach Arthur Smith earlier this month after the team finished 7-10 for the third consecutive season.

It is unclear when the Falcons plan on filling the position.

