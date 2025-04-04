Atlanta Falcons great Julio Jones announces retirement from NFL

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 18: Julio Jones #11 of the Atlanta Falcons reacts after pulling in a touchdown reception against the Dallas Cowboys at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 18, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

ATLANTA — All-time NFL great and Atlanta Falcons legend Julio Jones announced that he is retiring from the NFL after 13 seasons.

Jones made the announcement on his social media on Friday.

He was selected No. 6 overall in the 2011 NFL draft by the Atlanta Falcons.

“It was an amazing ride,” he said. “I’d like to thank my family. Through this whole process, that’s my support system. Without them, none of this would have been possible.”

He specifically made the announcement for 404 day in Atlanta. “I’m making this announcement today because of the city of Atlanta,” he said. “Thank you, I appreciate y’all.”

Jones holds the Falcons franchise record with 848 catches for 12,896 yard and ranks second with his 60 touchdowns.

The wide receiver had a career-best 136 catches for 1,871 yards in 2015. Jones had more than 1,300 receiving yards in six straight seasons before he battled through injuries.

He was traded to the Tennessee Titans in 2021. In addition, he played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Philadelphia Eagles in 2022 and 2023 respectively.

Jones was fondly remembered as a fan favorite and one of the all-time great players in NFL history.

He finished his career with 914 receptions for 13,703 yards, and 66 touchdowns, according to ESPN.