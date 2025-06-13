Atlanta breaks ground on housing for the homeless

ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta will break ground on a new affordable housing development aimed at supporting the city’s homeless population.

The project at 405 Cooper Street in Mechanicsville will include 100 housing units for formerly homeless residents, along with job support and other services aimed at helping them stay housed.

“We’re going to build an apartment community for our formerly homeless residents,” said Atlanta City Councilmember Jason Dozier, who represents the district. “This will be opened up later this year.”

The site will also include 70 for-sale townhomes, blending supportive housing with homeownership opportunities.

The Cooper Street project is part of Mayor Andre Dickens’ Rapid Housing Initiative, which aims to build 500 units for homeless individuals by the end of the year.

WSB’s Steve Summers contributed to this story