Atlanta Braves, MLB unveil official 2025 All-Star Game logo

ATLANTA — Major League Baseball and the Atlanta Braves have unveiled the official logo of the 2025 All-Star Game.

It happens at Truist Park on Tuesday, July 15, 2025.

It’s the third time the All-Star Game will be hosted by the Braves in Atlanta.

The first one was in 1972 at Atlanta Stadium and the second was in 2000 at Turner Field.

Several Braves All-Star alumni were in attendance at a special pregame ceremony Monday evening before the Braves played the Cincinnati Reds, including Bruce Benedict, Paul Byrd, Johnny Estrada, Glenn Hubbard, Tim Hudson, Brian Jordan, Andruw Jones, Hall of Famer Chipper Jones, Jair Jurrjens, Ryan Klesko, Kevin Millwood, Leo Mazzone, Dale Murphy, Terry Pendleton, Gerald Perry, Ron Reed, Hall of Famer John Smoltz, Jonny Venters and Mark Wohlers.

“Major League Baseball looks forward to bringing the All-Star Game to Atlanta for a third time in 2025,” said Commissioner of Baseball Robert D. Manfred, Jr. “The annual unveiling of the logo for the Midsummer Classic signals the start of a year-long celebration, culminating with an exciting All-Star Week at Truist Park, The Battery Atlanta and throughout Atlanta’s communities. We are delighted to work together with the Braves to provide a memorable experience for our fans.”