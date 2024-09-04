Atlanta Braves greeter is an inspiration to all

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Rachael Barron says she and her son Wilson have heard it countless times.

“It’s easy to say ‘no’ to people like Wilson,” Rachael Barron told Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen.

Wilson was born with cerebral palsy and is nonverbal.

It has never stopped the 26-year-old from doing what he loves.

For the last 9 years, Wilson has worked with The Kyle Pease Foundation.

The local nonprofit helps people with disabilities participate in sports.

But Wilson wanted more.

He wanted a job.

“Sometimes, especially for those who require a little bit of assistance, it’s harder to think through how we do this,” the foundation’s Brent Pease said.

The Atlanta Braves figured it out.

Wilson is a Braves greeter, and with his trusty laptop can field any question.

He taps the screen and out comes the answer.

“Do you need help finding your seats?”

This is his third season spreading goodwill at Truist Park.

“Go Braves. Enjoy the game,” Wilson says with the assistance of the laptop.

“Of all of the things that are hard for Wilson, landing his favorite job and working in sports is huge,” Rachael Barron said.

Wilson wanted to show his appreciation to those who helped him realize his dream.

“Thank you to both the Braves and Kyle Peas Foundation for giving opportunities to others. You are doing great work!” Wilson said.