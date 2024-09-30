Atlanta boil water advisory: Where you can get free bottled water

Saved with water: Oakland residents used bottles of water to keep a fire at bay in a car until firefighters arrived. (Mediaphotos/iStock)

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — The city of South Fulton is providing free bottled water to residents affected by the boil advisory.

Atlanta Watershed issued the advisory Sunday for customers in parts of the City of Atlanta from Martin L. King, Jr. Dr., south of I-20, to the City of Fairburn, the City of South Fulton, Chattahoochee Hills, Palmetto, and Union City.

The City of South Fulton will distribute bottle water starting at noon on Monday. Each resident can receive six bottles of free water, and schools may access free water, while supplies last.

Distribution locations:

Sandtown Park and Recreation Center; Address: 5370 Campbellton Rd SW South Fulton, GA 30331

Welcome All Park & Multipurpose Facility; Address: 4255 Will Lee Rd South Fulton, GA 30349

Burdett Park; Address: 2945 Burdett Rd South Fulton, GA 30349

South Fulton Tennis Center; Address: 5645 Mason Road South Fulton, GA 30349

Fire Station 1; Address: 5165 Welcome All Road South Fulton, GA 30349

Fire Station 2; Address: 4121 Cascade Road SW South Fulton, GA 30331

Fire Station 4; Address: 5890 Plummer Road SW South Fulton, GA 30336

Fire Station 5; Address: 3175 Bethsaida Road Fairburn, GA 30213

Fire Station 6; Address: 6720 Cedar Grove Road Fairburn, GA 30213

Fire Station 7; Address: 5965 Buffington Road South Fulton, GA 30349

Fire Station 8; Address: 8675 Ridge Road Fairburn, GA 30213

Fire Station 11; Address: 4760 Fulton Industrial Boulevard South Fulton, GA 30336

City officials are recommending the following safety guides: