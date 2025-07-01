Atlanta airport to go dark temporarily for maintenance check

ATLANTA, GA — June 30 is the first night of a three-night power shutdown at the domestic terminal at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
The airport wants to make sure its emergency lighting works well.
Hartsfield’s Tim Turner says it’s all about planning and safety as they don’t want a repeat of a blackout like the one in 2017.
The power outage should not affect too many people as they’re scheduled to take place between 11:59pm and 2:30 am June 30, July 2, and July 8.
The only problem may occur if a plane arrives late.
Workers will be on hand to guide any passengers and lights will be on at two baggage claim areas in both north and south terminals.
Please continue to monitor our official social media channels for real-time updates.— Atlanta Airport (@ATLairport) June 30, 2025
We also recommend checking your airline’s communications via email or mobile app for the latest flight information.
Safe travels! ✈️ pic.twitter.com/KW2XFcba9Q