Atlanta airport already starting to prepare for busy Memorial Day, start of summer travel season

ATLANTA — Officials from the world’s busiest airport said they’re getting ready for what looks to be a busy travel weekend coming in just a few weeks.

Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport leaders and aviation industry officials will host a Tuesday morning briefing to talk about Memorial Day weekend travel and the start of the summer travel season.

According to information from the airport, they’ll be covering preparations and giving recommendations to passengers for navigating air travel more easily during the busy travel week from May 22 to May 29.

Hartsfield-Jackson officials said they’re expecting 2.5 million passengers to travel through Atlanta during the spring holiday period.

Members of the airport’s staff, the Atlanta Police Department, the American Automobile Association and the Transportation Security Administration will be at the briefing to go over holiday-related topics, like safety, security, passenger volume and timesaving tips, according to airport officials.