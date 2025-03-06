Application fees waived for Georgia high school seniors applying to college within the state

GEORGIA — High school seniors in Georgia have an opportunity to save money on college applications this month, with a special fee waiver program. The Georgia Student Finance Commission (GSFC) has announced that application fees for more than 60 public colleges and universities in the state will be waived throughout March.

Lynne Riley, president of the GSFC, emphasized the financial benefits of the initiative. “Students that might be interested in multiple schools here in Georgia could save hundreds of dollars applying to a variety of colleges” Riley said.

The fee waivers are part of GSFC’s “Find Your MATCH in March” initiative, which encourages students to apply to in-state institutions. To take advantage of the program, seniors must submit their applications between March 1 and March 30.

WSB’s Austin Eller contributed to this story