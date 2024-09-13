Alicia Keys, Swizz Beatz loan art from collection to High Museum

New exhibit at the High Museum

ATLANTA — Music icons Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz are loaning pieces from their art collection to the High Museum in midtown Atlanta.

Some paintings are so large they take up a whole room.

At a sneak peek of the exhibit, a curator told Channel 2 Action News that one of the messages is about supporting creativity.

“To be supportive of creative practice, I think that is ultimately the most important thing about this collection, is that artists are supporting other artists,” Curator Kimberli Gant said.

The High Museum is the only place in the southeast where you can see the ‘Giants’ collection.

The exhibit opens Friday and runs through January.

You can get your tickets here.