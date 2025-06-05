Acworth police officer hailed as ‘hero’ after saving man from choking

Acworth Police Cpl. Tamara Severtson helps save a man who was choking (Acworth Police Department)
By Miles Montgomery

ACWORTH, Ga. — A metro Atlanta police officer is being hailed as a hero after saving a man from choking on water bottle cap.

On Tuesday, Acworth Police Cpl. Tamara Severtson responded to a medical emergency in the area of New McEver Road and Acworth Industrial Drive around 10:30 a.m.

A 9-1-1 caller identified as Steven Williams told authorities he was choking on a water bottle cap while he was driving.

Cpl. Severtson used a LifeVac Device to help save Williams’ life.

A LifeVac Device is a portable airway clearance device designed to help remove an object when someone is choking.

Williams was evaluated and is expected to make a full recovery, police add.

In a statement, the Acworth Police Department said they “commend Corporal Severtson for her quick actions, which directly contributed to saving a life. This incident highlights the value of equipping officers with life-saving tools and the importance of continued training in emergency response.”

In May 2024, Corp. Severtson used the LifeVac Device to help perform CPR on a man identified as Gerald Harmon.

In 2024, the Acworth Police Department purchased LifeVac Devices for every officer.

