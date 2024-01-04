Actor, comedian Chris Tucker’s nonprofit brings holiday cheer to local Boys & Girls Club

CONYERS, Ga. — One famous Atlanta native made headlines for giving back to the community this holiday season with a party and Christmas giveaway in Conyers.

Hollywood star Chris Tucker, born in Atlanta and raised in Decatur, held a holiday party and giveaway on Dec. 13 at the A.R. Gus Barksdale Boys & Girls Club.

Middle and high school students in the organization were given shoes, clothes and gifts -- thanks to fundraising efforts by Tucker’s non-profit, the Chris Tucker Foundation.

According to a nonprofit representative, Tucker’s organization is dedicated to making positive impacts among youths across the U.S. and each year it picks several community organizations and charities focused on youth development and welfare.

Tucker has worked with the Boys & Girls Club every year since founding his foundation while using philanthropy to reduce homelessness, global health disparities, poverty and more.

The Hollywood star told our partners at Channel 2 Action News that each child at the event was given a gift card as well.

