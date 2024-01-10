5 new restaurants announced for new food hall near East Atlanta

Halidom Eatery

ATLANTA — Five more restaurants have been announced to join Moreland Avenue’s new Halidom Eatery, according to Rough Draft Atlanta.

Crews broke ground on the Halidom project, which is in the Woodland Hills area south of East Atlanta, in September 2020. The property is slated to have apartments, retail spaces and a two-acre park with walking trails.

The food hall will open this spring in a 13,000-square-foot space, with eleven stalls. Developers describe it as “a global dining experience, home to eleven local, independent and chef-driven concepts.

“Here, guests will experience international and regional fare in a thoughtfully designed indoor/outdoor gathering space.”

According to a press release, the restaurants will include Press Waffle Co., Mango Indian Grill, Mad Dads Philly’s, Locale Island Eats and a Mexican-inspired stall from the owners of Zocalo and Taqueria La Luz.

