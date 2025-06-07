40th annual Virginia-Highland Summerfest underway in Atlanta

By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — The annual Virginia-Highland Summerfest is taking place in Atlanta this weekend.

The Virginia-Highlands Summerfest includes art, music, food, and fun activities for the entire family to enjoy.The event is scheduled to run until 11 p.m. on Saturday and on Sunday from 11 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

“Summerfest is an annual fundraiser for the Virginia-Highland Civic Association. Summerfest, followed by the Tour of Homes, are the two largest fundraisers for the Virginia-Highland neighborhood,” according to organizers.

The event also includes a 5K on Saturday on Virginia Avenue.

Rideshare, biking, walking and public transportation is strongly encouraged for attendees.

This is a rain or shine event and is free and open to the public. However, no pets are allowed.

For more information, visit the Virginia-Highland Summerfest website.

