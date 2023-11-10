3 Braves players take home Silver Slugger awards

Division Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves - Game Two ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 09: Austin Riley #27 celebrates with Matt Olson #28 and Ronald Acuna Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves after hitting a two-run home run in the eighth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies during Game Two of the Division Series at Truist Park on October 09, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

ATLANTA — Atlanta Braves stars Ronald Acuna Jr, Matt Olson and Austin Riley added some silverware to their collection on Thursday.

Major League Baseball and Louisville Slugger announced all three of them are Silver Slugger winners for their 2023 batting accomplishments. This is the third Silver Slugger for Acuna, second for Riley and the first for Olson.

Acuna finished with one of the most memorable offensive seasons in MLB history. In August, he became the first player to record at least 30 home runs and 60 stolen bases in a single season, but that wasn’t enough.

The outfielder added onto his single-season record in September, becoming the first player with 40 home runs and 70 stolen bases.

Olson also made history of his own in September. The Gwinnett native surpassed Andrew Jones’ single-season home run record and Eddie Mathews’ single-season RBI record. The first baseman finished with 54 home runs and 139 RBI.

Riley rounded out the impressive seasons with 37 home runs. It’s the third time in his young career he finished a season with at least 30 home runs.

While finalists Ozzie Albies, Sean Murphy and Marcell Ozuna didn’t win at their positions, the Braves won the team Silver Slugger Award.

The Braves produced one of the hardest-hitting offenses in Major League Baseball this season. The team finished with a record .501 slugging percentage and 307 home runs which tied a MLB record set by the Minnesota Twins in 2019.





