21 acres added to Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield

KENNESAW, Ga. — Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield is set to receive 21 acres from the Trust for Public Land.

Park officials say the land includes a pond that will be used as a way to help fight potential forest fires.

“The park is a major recreational asset for Cobb County, offering more than 18 miles of interpretive trails, designated picnic areas and access to the only National Park Service,” park officials say.

Trust for Public Land is a national nonprofit organization that works to connect everyone to the benefits of the outdoors. Officials say "the long-standing goal is to preserve this “nationally significant battlefield.

“In partnership with the National Park Service, we’re proud to protect this historic land for future generations,” said George Dusenbury, Georgia State Director for Trust for Public Land. “This acquisition isn’t just about adding acreage—it’s about preventing the fragmentation of this irreplaceable landscape and keeping it from being lost to suburban development."

Trust for Public Land officials say the organization has protected more than 4 million acres of public land, and created more than 5,504 parks, trails, schoolyards, and iconic outdoor places.

“It’s always great to expand the park land, expand Kennesaw Mountain so that more people can come out to enjoy it,” Dusenbury said. "Thanks to the support of the Land and Water Conservation Fund and the National Park Foundation, we’ve ensured this land remains part of the story of our shared history.”

Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield now spans nearly 3,000 acres.

Park officials said they don’t plan to add trails or open the area to the public.